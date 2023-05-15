Film Independent Spirit Awards Set 2024 Date

Film Independent said Monday that the 39th annual Spirit Awards will take place Feb. 25, 2024, in Los Angeles.

This means that the 2024 Spirit Awards will be held two weeks ahead of the Oscars, which will take place on March 10.

Last year’s awards show was hosted by comedian Hasan Minhaj and was the first time the show featured gender-neutral acting categories, replacing best actor/actress and supporting actor/actress with gender-neutral categories with the same combined number of nominees. The awards show also introduced a best breakthrough performance award and best supporting performance in a new scripted series award.

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner in 2023, winning in seven out of its eight categories. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven were tied for the most nominations with three apiece.

The Spirit Awards honor independent filmmakers and was founded in 1984. They are produced by Film Independent, a nonprofit organization. Each year, the organization also gives out the John Cassavettes award, which honors the best independent film made under $500,000. This year, however, the budget was extended to $1 million and was awarded to The Cathedral.