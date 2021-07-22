Skip to main content

Spirit Awards Move From Day Before to 3 Weeks Before Oscars

The new date for the 2022 ceremony falls prior to the start of the final round of Oscar voting.

The Spirit Awards tent
The Spirit Awards tent for the 2020 show. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

The Spirit Awards, long held on the day before the Academy Awards, is now moving up its date further ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night, ostensibly out of a desire to have a greater influence on Oscar voters.

The 37th Spirit Awards will take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, and, more pertinently, prior to the start of the final round of Oscar voting.

While the show will still emanate from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, it will no longer be taped mid-day for later broadcast, but will instead air live at 5pm PST.

The news was first reported by Deadline and has since been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.

