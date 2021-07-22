Spirit Awards Move From Day Before to 3 Weeks Before Oscars

- Share this article on Facebook
The Spirit Awards, long held on the day before the Academy Awards, is now moving up its date further ahead of Hollywood’s biggest night, ostensibly out of a desire to have a greater influence on Oscar voters.
The 37th Spirit Awards will take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks ahead of the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, and, more pertinently, prior to the start of the final round of Oscar voting.
While the show will still emanate from a tent on the beach in Santa Monica, it will no longer be taped mid-day for later broadcast, but will instead air live at 5pm PST.
The news was first reported by Deadline and has since been confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter.
