Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell Deliver Playful Spin on ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Teaser for ‘Spirited’

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell team for a spirited take on A Christmas Carol in the first teaser for their upcoming holiday movie musical.

On Wednesday, Apple TV+ dropped a video preview for Spirited, which sees Reynolds starring as Clint Briggs, a Scrooge-like character visited on Christmas Eve by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future.

Ferrell plays the Ghost of Christmas Present, who has the tables turned on him by Briggs, with the ghostly host ultimately reexamining his own past, present and future. The minute-and-a-half teaser is light on plot but does offer a glimpse of the story’s colorful and comedic take on the Charles Dickens classic, told from the perspective of the ghosts.

The trailer kicks off with an animated tap sequence which eventually comes to life as Reynolds and Ferrell — two of Hollywood’s favorite comedic riffers — play off one another in a dance off that sees them both admitting their perfectly choreographed effort wasn’t planned.

“How did you know all that?,” Ferrell’s ghost asks before Reynold’s Briggs responds, “I didn’t know I was just following you!”

The teaser is filled with more visually magical — and hilarious — musical sequences, with a flurry of action that promises to “raise your spirits.” Throughout the trailer glimpses of the duo’s co-star, Octavia Spencer, can also be seen.

Directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home) and co-written by Anders and John Morris, the film also stars Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley and Jen Tullock. The reimagined holiday classic also features original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), with choreography by Chloe Arnold.

Spirited‘s producing team includes Anders and Morris through Two Grown Men, George Dewey through Maximum Effort Productions, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum through Gloria Sanchez, and David Koplan. Diana Pokorny, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul serve as executive producers.

Spirited releases in theaters Nov. 11 and on Apple TV+ Nov. 18