Netflix Lands New ‘Spy Kids’ Movie with Robert Rodriguez Back as Director

The Spy Kids franchise is headed to Netflix.

The streaming giant is partnering with Robert Rodriguez, the filmmaker who created the family action comedy movie series, to relaunch and reimagine the property for a new generation.

Rodriguez will write, direct and produce the new feature project for the streaming service, Netflix announced Wednesday, with news coming 21 years to the day that the first Spy Kids hit theaters back in 2001.

The original Spy Kids featured Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as two spies who are kidnapped, and their two children, played by Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara, who must rescue them while also dealing with family secrets.

Plot details of the new Spy Kids are being kept submerged, but the intent is to introduce a new family of spies.

The new film will be made in partnership with Skydance Media and Spy Kids rights owner Spyglass Media, which a year ago inked a deal with Rodriguez to work on redeveloping the property. The Spy Kids series has grossed more than $550 million globally and also includes Spy Kids 2: The Island Of Lost Dreams (2002), Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over (2003) and Spy Kids: All The Time In The World (2011).

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, which will oversee development and production. Elizabeth Avellan and Racer Max will also produce. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

Spy Kids marks a return to Netflix for Rodriguez, who made the 2020 superhero movie We Can Be Heroes for the company. A sequel is reportedly in the works.

The filmmaker, who was also behind The Book of Boba Fett, is repped by WME and attorney Craig Emanuel.