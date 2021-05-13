Tribeca Festival to Honor Stacey Abrams as Part of Juneteenth Celebration

The 2021 Tribeca Festival has revealed more information about its Juneteenth programming lineup, celebrating Black stories and storytellers throughout the New York event running from June 9-20.

While some of the films, TV shows and other projects screening as part of the Juneteenth celebration have already been revealed, the festival revealed Thursday that Stacey Abrams would receive its inaugural Harry Belafonte Voices for Social Justice Award, given to those who have used storytelling and the arts to enact change in their communities.

“We are proud to salute the brilliant and inspiring actor, activist and friend, Harry Belafonte with this award created in his honor,” said Tribeca’s chief content officer Paula Weinstein. “We are in awe of Stacey Abrams and her amazing work and unwavering commitment to fighting on behalf of our democracy and against injustices. We are thrilled for her to be the first recipient to begin the legacy of this award.”

Tribeca Enterprises and festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal added, “The festival has always been a welcoming space for creators to share their stories and in support of artists through social activism. I’m proud that this June, as part of our 20th anniversary, our programming is a powerful reflection of incredible storytellers that are deeply rooted in showcasing the rich legacy of the Black experience, all culminating on Juneteenth.”

The festival also added a Black Filmmaker Foundation Panel featuring a discussion with Jelani Cobb, Kasi Lemmons, Melina Matsoukas and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, moderated by Black Filmmaker Foundation founder Warrington Hudlin.

The festival will also feature a panel discussion between Audible Studios head Zola Mashariki and Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter, focusing on Trotter’s innovative audio production and storytelling through song and story.

And the festival will screen the Lena Waithe and Indeed collaboration Rising Voices, featuring 10 short films from BIPOC filmmakers and four 8:46 short films, “influenced by the length of time it took for George Floyd’s life to change the world,” Tribeca said.

More info about the 2021 Tribeca Festival’s Juneteenth lineup is available here.