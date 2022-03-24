‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’ Fully Restored Director’s Cut Trailer Released

Paramount has released a trailer for its long-awaited release of Star Trek: The Motion Picture —The Director’s Edition.

The 1979 Robert Wise film has been given a special effects makeover and an upgrade to 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos sound.

In 2001, Wise revisited the film to refine the edit and enhance the visual effects. The result was released on DVD in standard definition, but this is the first time the edit been made available in high def. Though Wise passed away in 2005, producer David C. Fein and preservationist Mike Matessino assembled a team of effects experts, led by Daren Dochterman, to spend six months recreating the original effects in Ultra HD for the new release.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more thrilled to have completed the film in 4K,” said Fein. “Paramount offered unprecedented access to the original elements and exceptional support, and the results are stunning. Utilizing the latest discoveries and innovations of modern film production, the Director’s Edition delivers so much more today than was previously possible. It’s an adventure you’ll never forget!”

The Motion Picture starred William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk and launched the Trek franchise onto the big screen, helping spawn a new generation of films. Critics were not impressed, however, with many panning the film for its slow pace (all those long tracking shots of the docked ship!) and a cerebral story (centered around the Enterprise crew investigating a mysterious destructive spacecraft headed towards Earth). Still, the film is often credited as one of the most attractive and cinematic of the Trek films. And the next entry in the series, 1982’s Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, is widely considered the franchise’s best work.

The Director’s Edition will debut on Paramount+ April 5 and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in September.