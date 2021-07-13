‘Star Trek’ Movie Enlists ‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman

WandaVision director Matt Shakman is moving from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to seek out new life and new civilizations. Hot off of his directing Emmy nomination for Disney+’s WandaVision comes the news that Shakman has signed on to direct a mystery Star Trek movie for Paramount, which has a release date of June 9, 2023.

The script comes from go-to blockbuster screenwriters Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet, with J.J. Abrams producing. At this stage, it’s unknown if castmembers from Abrams’ 2009 reboot, led by Chris Pine as Captain Kirk, will be in the film.

Shakman is a veteran TV director, whose credits include Game of Thrones, The Boys, Succession, Fargo and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This will be his first feature. Earlier on Tuesday, his series WandaVision captured 23 Emmy nominations, including a directing nom for himself.

Robertson-Dworet’s credits include the 2018 Tomb Raider reboot and Captain Marvel, while Beer has penned the upcoming The Kingkiller Chronicle and is writing and directing the Pet Sematary prequel for Paramount+.

Paramount last released a Trek film in 2016 with Star Trek Beyond, directed by Justin Lin. The studio has since has developed several takes that did not move forward, including one by Quentin Tarantino and another by Fargo creator Noah Hawley. In the meantime, the Trek universe has been kept alive with multiple TV shows on CBS All Access.

Shakman is repped by UTA and Artists First. Deadline first reported the news.