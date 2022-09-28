Next ‘Star Trek’ Movie Officially Removed From December 2023 Calendar

- Share this article on Facebook
Paramount officially announced Tuesday it is removing its untitled Star Trek movie from a Dec. 22, 2023 release date in theaters.
The news wasn’t a surprise. In late August, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that director Adam Shakman has dropped out of the project due to scheduling issues amid his jump to Fantastic Four for Marvel.
“Matt Shakman is an incredibly talented filmmaker, and we regret the timing didn’t align for him to direct our upcoming Star Trek film,” Paramount Pictures said in a statement at the time. “We are grateful for his many contributions, are excited about the creative vision of this next chapter and look forward to bringing it to audiences all around the world.”
The most recent version of the script comes from Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires, working from a draft from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.
The next Trek movie has long been in development, with Paramount hoping to reunite Chris Pine and the crew of the rebooted Enterprise that was first introduced in J.J. Abrams’ 2009 film, Star Trek. Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Karl Urban, Zoe Saldaña and John Cho are among the stars, with the crew most recently appearing in 2016’s Star Trek Beyond.
