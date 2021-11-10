‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ Movies Pushed Back at Paramount

Paramount is pushing back two of its tentpoles.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has moved back a year and will now bow on June 9, 2023. It previously was dated for June 24, 2022. The film is from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr. and stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Set in the 1990s, the globe-trotting property is nearing the end of principal photography, with locations shown in the film including Brooklyn, New York and Peru. eone, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing.

The decision to make the major date changes comes as newly installed Paramount CEO Brian Robbins takes control of the studio’s pipeline.

Earlier this year, Caple unveiled his vision for his Transformers film, which is inspired by the popular 1990s Beast Wars property.

“There are different breeds of Transformers,” said Caple. “In our particular film, they are prehistoric animals who travel through time and space, and we find them here on Earth.”

Meanwhile, the mysterious next Star Trek film has moved to Dec. 22, 2023, back from a June 9, 2023 date. It is unknown who will star in the film or if Chris Pine, who has played Captain Kirk in three films from 2009-2016, or any of his crew will be back.

The Trek film hails from WandaVision director Matt Shakman with Josh Friedman and Cameron Squires rewriting a script from Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet. Trek has not appeared on the big screen since 2016’s Star Trek Beyond, which underperformed at the box office, but has been alive and well on Paramount+ with Star Trek Discovery and numerous other spinoffs streaming. As has been the case since 2009, J.J. Abrams is producing the new Trek film.

“Where we go with the franchise next theatrically is crucial to the health of the overall franchise,” Robbins told The Hollywood Reporter in October. “There’s no doubt that big theatrical movies are the beacon that ignite franchises. We’re in it and I don’t really have anything to say because I’m waiting for the development to be delivered. I can’t wait to get going on it; we’re not there yet, but we need to get there soon.”