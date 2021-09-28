Star Wars to Release a George Lucas Stormtrooper Action Figure

George Lucas has joined the Empire.

The Star Was creator is getting the action figure treatment with the release of Hasbro’s new toy: “George Lucas in Stormtrooper Disguise.”

As you’ll see, the fourth-wall-breaking 6-inch figure is the Bearded One in classic original trilogy stormtropper armor, along with a removable helmet and blaster:

The 2022 release is timed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Lucas’ production company, Lucasfilm.

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day,” said Vickie Stratford, senior director of product design at Hasbro. “When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did.”

Lucas famously won the rights to Star Wars merchandising — including its toys — when negotiating his deal for 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back. The writer-director would only give Fox the distribution rights to his eagerly awaited sequel in exchange for the franchise’s merchandising rights, and the company agreed. In 2012, Lucas sold the merchandising rights — along with the rest of Star Wars — to Disney for $4 billion. The studio reportedly made back its investment within six years.

The action figure isn’t the first time the 77-year-old Lucas has been immortalized in Star Wars merch. In 2006, he appeared as 3.75-inch stormtrooper for the toy’s Saga Collection.