Indiana Jones’ Fedora, Star Wars Lightsabers, Cliff Booth’s Golf Cart to Be Auctioned

Harrison Ford’s fedora from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and a wand and eyeglasses made for Daniel Radcliffe for the Harry Potter and the Death Hallows movies are among the over 1,200 rare movie items hitting the auction block this summer as part of a film and TV memorabilia auction.

Prop Store, a leading memorabilia company, is throwing the auction, which will be held in Los Angeles and streamed live June 29 to July 1.

The Indiana Jones fedora is likely the big ticket item, which is expected to fetch anywhere in the $150,000 to $250,000 range.

Mementos from early 1980s franchise players, and their 21st-century followups, are likely the dominant nostalgia plays. Star Wars items have a strong presence: Carrie Fisher’s annotated script for Empire Strikes Back is expected to go in the $30,000 to $50,000 range while a light-up, remote control droid from Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, could go for $80,000 to $120,000. Ewan McGregor’s and Hayden Christensen’s dueling lightsabers from Revenge of the Sith will hit the block and are expected to go for $30,000 to $50,000 each.

A biker costume worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger in Terminator: Judgement Day, a cut-off tee shirt worn by Anthony Edwards in Top Gun and Michael Keaton’s utility belt seen in Batman may hit those fancying a return to the ’80s.

Other costume plays include Jennifer Lawrence’s casino dress from American Hustle (which could go for $8,000 to $10,000) while the Sam Cooke red suit worn by Leslie Odom Jr. in One Night in Miami may fetch $1,500 to $2,500.

Elsewhere, the original wand and eyeglasses made for Radcliffe during production on Deathly Hallows have been donated by Warner Bros. and will be sold by Prop Store with 100% of the hammer price benefitting charity Lumos Foundation USA, Inc. and will include original certificates of authenticity from Warners.

Some of these numbers scare you? There are items for the more budget-conscious collector, such as a tuxedo worn by Channing Tatum in 21 Jump Street and an “I Heart NY” hoodie worn by Frank the Pug in Men in Black, which could sell for around $800 and $200, respectively