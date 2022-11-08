Shawn Levy Developing a ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Shawn Levy, the prolific director and producer behind Free Guy and Stranger Things, is headed to the Star Wars galaxy. The filmmaker is developing a feature for Lucasfilm, possibly to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

It is unclear when this project could happen. Levy has a full plate, and is on board to direct the upcoming third Deadpool movie for Marvel Studios. That feature, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, has a release date of Nov. 8, 2024. As a producer, he and his 21 Laps also have the final episodes of Stranger Things coming up, with the fifth season in the writing stage at this point and without a set release date. Deadline first reported the news of Levy’s involvement in Star Wars.

Levy’s project joins a number of possible films in the works at Lucasfilm. Taika Waititi is developing a feature to direct, with scribe Damon Lindelof and director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy working on their own film as well. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is also developing a Star Wars feature as a producer. Disney hasn’t officially slotted these projects into release dates, though the studio has reserved dates in December 2025 and December 2027 for Star Wars features.

On the streaming TV side, Lucasfilm has a full docket, with Andor currently streaming, and The Acolyte beginning production this week. A third season of The Mandalorian, as well as the spinoff Ahsoka, are also on the way.

In March, Levy unveiled The Adam Project, a time travel family film in which its protagonist, played by Reynolds, welded a weapon that served the same purpose as a lightsaber.

“If there was any doubt about my fanhood of Star Wars and all things a galaxy far, far away, I’ve eliminated that doubt,” Levy told The Hollywood Reporter at the time, hastening to note the weapon was not technically a lightsaber due to rights issues.

Levy is repped by WME.