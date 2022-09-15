Disney Pushes ‘Haunted Mansion’ to Summer 2023, Removes ‘Star Wars’ Movie ‘Rogue Squadron’ From Calendar

The Haunted Mansion is on the move, with Disney pushing the ride-inspired film to Aug. 11, 2023. It previously was dated for March 10 of that year.

Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto and Tiffany Haddish star in the film — from director Justin Simien, who showed off a first look at D23 on Sept. 9 — that tells the story of a mother and son who encounter a mansion that is more than it seems.

Disney has also set dates for a number of tentpoles it teased at D23. Pixar’s alien-themed Elio arrives March 1, 2024; Disney’s Snow White hits March 22, 2024; Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will open June 14, 2024; and Mufasa: The Lion King arrives July 5, 2024.

The studio also officially removed the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron from the calendar. That project, from director Patty Jenkins, was slated for Dec. 22, 2023, and was to be the first Star Wars movie following 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

However, removing it from the calendar was not a surprise, as THR reported in November 2021 that Jenkins was putting the film on the back burner, and that it would not be going into production in 2022 as planned. Rogue Squadron was unveiled at an investor day in late 2020, with Jenkins stating she hoped to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie ever made.” It is unclear if Jenkins and Disney will return to the film at a future date.

Disney still has two untitled Star Wars films on its calendar: Dec. 19, 2025, and Dec. 17, 2027. It also has a number of Star Wars films in development, including one directed by Taika Waititi. While there is no word on a date for that film, the studio did date a different Waititi film, setting his Searchlight soccer drama Next Goal Wins for April 21, 2023.

Since Rise of Skywalker’s release in 2019, Star Wars has lived on Disney+ in the form of series, with The Mandalorian becoming a breakout hit and a number of spinoffs hitting the streaming service since. The latest, Andor, arrives on Disney+ Sept. 21.