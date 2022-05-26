Jude Law to Star in Jon Watts’ ‘Star Wars’ Series

Jude Law is heading to the galaxy far, far away.

The actor will star in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the series that is being developed by Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, the writer of Watts’ Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The announcement was made at Star Wars Celebration which also saw Watts’ series, which was operating code-named Grammar Rodeo, given an official title — Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

The series has been in rumoured on Star Wars fan sites for months, while Law joining the Star Wars universe surfaced in April. A recent Vanity Fair story on the state of Star Wars confirmed the Watts series, noting Grammar Rodeo is reference to an episode of The Simpsons in which Bart and his schoolmates steal a car and run away for a week under the pretext of going to a school event. It was also described as being in the tone of a classic Amblin coming-of-age adventure film of the 1980s.

Those details were not far off, as Thursday’s Lucasfilm panel also revealed a few more: the story is set in the New Republic era, and tells of a group of kids lost in the Star Wars galaxy trying to find their way home.

The series is due to shoot this summer with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni executive producing. Law’s character details remain concealed.

Star Wars becomes the latest big-name franchise that Law is embracing. The actor has been playing Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter prequel series, Fantastic Beasts, the third of which — The Secrets of Dumbledore — was released earlier this spring. He played a villain in the 2019 Marvel Studios outing, Captain Marvel. He next plays Captain Hook in Disney’s live-action feature, Peter Pan & Wendy, due out later this year.

