‘The Acolyte’: ‘Russian Doll’ Actor Charlie Barnett in Talks to Join Latest ‘Star Wars’ Series (Exclusive)

Charlie Barnett is going from time loops to lightsabers.

The actor, best known for starring opposite Natasha Lyonne in buzzy Netflix series Russian Doll, is in final negotiations to join the cast of the latest Star Wars series, The Acolyte.

If the deal makes, Barnett will be reunited with the co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, who is showrunning, writing and directing the Star Wars series.

Plot details are being kept sheathed, but it is known that the series takes place in the final days of the High Republic, a golden age for Jedis. In Star Wars parlance, Jedis have apprentices while the Siths, their dark side opposites, have acolytes.

Amandla Stenberg is toplining the series, being made by Lucasfilm for Disney+, with Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) also on the call sheet.

Character details for Barnett were not revealed, but sources say it is supporting in nature.

In Russian Doll, Barnett played a man who is stuck in a time loop that Nadia Vulvokov, played by Lyonne and also in a loop, encounters, with the two working together to solve their tandem mysteries. The actor also had stints on Chicago Fire, You and Arrow.

Barnett is repped by Gersh and Stagecoach Entertainment.