Netflix Releases Trailer for Melissa McCarthy Movie ‘The Starling’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Netflix has dropped the trailer for its upcoming comedy-drama The Starling, starring Melissa McCarthy as a grieving woman.
The film reunites McCarthy with director Ted Melfi and co-star Chris O’Dowd who she worked with on the 2014 movie St. Vincent. The trailer opens with McCarthy’s character Lilly watching fireworks next to her husband Jack (O’Dowd) as he touches her pregnant stomach. From there, the nearly three-minute long clip shows the change in the couple’s relationship as they tackle grief after a tragedy. Lilly deals with her pain by fighting a bird and seeking counsel from a psychologist-turned-veterinarian named Larry (Kevin Kline) while Jack heads to a facility for treatment.
In one heartbreaking moment, Lilly says, “We’re gonna move on and move up. We’re gonna find an even better life than the one we had.”
The next scene shows an emotional Jack praising his wife. “My wife wouldn’t know how to quit, and I love her so much for it,” he cries. “I wanna not quit with her.”
The Starling, written by Matt Harris, will be released in select theaters on Sept. 17 before hitting Netflix on Sept. 24. Daveed Diggs, Timothy Olyphant, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine, Skyler Gisondo, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star.
Netflix acquired the film in April. The Starling is also set to screen at this year’s upcoming Toronto Film Festival.
Watch the trailer below.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Outfest
Outfest Honors Brielle Brilliant’s ‘Firstness,’ Vivian Kleiman’s ‘No Straight Lines’ With Grand Jury Prizes
-
-
Robert Kirkman
Jake Gyllenhaal to Produce, Star in Feature Adaptation of Robert Kirkman Comic ‘Oblivion Song’
-
Jordan Peele
Original ‘Candyman’ Star Reflects on Working With Bees and Reprising His Role in Reboot
-
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Jessica Chastain Says Makeup for ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Has Done “Permanent Damage to My Skin”
-