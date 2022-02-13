Berlin First-Look Image: Teenage Pressures and Prescription Drug Addiction in ‘Stay Awake’ (Exclusive)

Fin Argus is seen working at a bowling alley in this exclusive first-look image from Stay Awake, a family drama set against the backdrop of prescription drug addiction.

Having its world premiere in the Berlinale Generation 14plus competition, the film stars Argus, seen in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and soon to appear in Peacock’s Queer as Folk revival, alongside Wyatt Oleff (It, Guardians of the Galaxy) and This Is Us regular Chrissy Metz.

From director Jamie Sisley, whose short film of the same name won the jury prize for best short at Slamdance in 2015, the movie tells the story of brothers Ethan (Oleff) and Derek (Argus) who try their best to navigate the pressures of teenage life while tending to their mother’s (Metz) debilitating prescription drug addiction. Based on the filmmaker’s own adolescence in small-town America, Stay Awake is described as a personal exploration of the roller coaster ride that families go on while trying to help their loved ones battle a disease that affects millions every day.

The lead trio are joined by a cast that includes Cree Cicchino (Mr. Iglesias), Albert Jones (Mindhunter), Quinn McColgan (Non-Stop) and Lorrie Odom (Isn’t It Romantic).

WME and MarVista Entertainment are handling worldwide sales on the feature, which is being produced by Shrihari Sathe and Eric Schultz.

Stay Awake has its world premiere in Berlin on Saturday, Feb. 12