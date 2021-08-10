Steph Curry Documentary ‘Underrated’ in the Works at A24

A24 has greenlit the documentary Underrated about NBA superstar Steph Curry and his historic 2008 run to March Madness greatness.

The film, also from Curry’s Unanimous Media, will recall the star basketball player’s improbable rise with the Davidson Wildcats at the NCAA tournament. A24 will produce and fully finance the film, which marks the first project in a development deal between A24 and Unanimous Media focused on documentaries with Jenelle Lindsay and Brian Ivie leading development for Unanimous.

In March, Unanimous Media bolstered its film and TV production team by promoting Lindsay to executive vp and hired documentary maker Ivie as a creative producer. Lindsay joined the production banner founded by Golden State Warriors star Curry and Erick Peyton in 2018 as vp development.

Ivie directed Emanuel, a documentary about the 2015 attack by a white supremacist gunman on the Emanuel A.M.E. church in Charleston, South Carolina, that killed nine worshipers.

Underrated is also produced by Proximity Media’s Ryan Coogler and Pete Nicks, who will also direct the film, and Unanimous Media’s Peyton and Curry. The film adds to A24’s growing documentary roster that launched with Val, an intimate look at the life of Val Kilmer, which just launched on Amazon.

Unanimous Media was named for Curry’s distinction as the first NBA player to sweep the Most Valuable Player Award’s 131 votes in 2016.