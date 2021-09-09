Stephen Curry to Produce Adaptation of ‘Black Brother, Black Brother’ for Netflix

Stephen Curry and Erick Peyton’s Unanimous Media will team with Netflix for a feature adaption of Jewell Parker Rhodes’ YA sports novel Black Brother, Black Brother.

The story, according to the film’s synopsis, follows “12-year-old Donte, who wishes he were more like his popular, lighter-skinned brother, Trey. After being framed by the school bully, and school fencing captain, for something he didn’t do, Donte joins a local youth center and meets disgraced, former Olympic fencer, Arden Jones. With Arden’s help, he starts training as a competitive fencer, setting his sights on taking down his nemesis.”

Rhodes’ book was a part of Curry’s Underrated Book Club, which is meant to focus on “underrated” authors, stories and characters. Brian Tetsuro Ivie is overseeing the project for Unanimous.

Said Curry and Peyton in a joint statement: “Jewell’s Black Brother, Black Brother is a powerful story that addresses prejudice, colorism and bullying through an amazing sports lens. We are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix, it is really the only place it belongs.”

Unanimous’ slate — which comprises film, television and audio content — includes another Netflix project— an animated revival of Norman Lear’s Good Times, which is headed into production. Other projects include basketball comedy One and Done at Sony and ABC’s competitive minigolf series, Holey Moley.