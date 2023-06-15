Stephanie Hsu Talks Dirty in R-Rated Trailer for ‘Joy Ride’ Sex Comedy

Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu gets pretty raunchy in the latest trailer for Adele Lim’s shock friendship comedy Joy Ride, which is R-rated and set for a July 7 theatrical release.

“Sex isn’t shameful. It’s beautiful. Like the noises,” Hsu’s character, Kat, tells a young man at one point in the trailer, where she then uses a hand slap and slurping and gagging sounds to mimic the sex act. The Joy Ride teaser centers on four unlikely friends joining Audrey (Ashley Park) on a business trip to Asia that quickly goes sideways.

Audrey travels with Lolo, played by Sherry Cola, her childhood best friend and a hot mess; Kat, her college friend-turned-Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo’s eccentric cousin. Their sexual adventures quickly ramp up after the four Asian American friends get caught up with an American drug mule on a Chinese bullet train ride.

What ensues is a journey of bonding and belonging fueled by alcohol abuse and other raunchy hijinx jam-packed into the latest two-minute trailer. Together, the quartet learn what it means to know and love who you are.

Joy Ride, which had its world premiere at SXSW, also stars Ronny Chieng and Chris Pang of Crazy Rich Asians, Desmond Chiam and Alexander Hodge.

The explicit comedy is penned by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong and Teresa Hsiao based on a story they created with director Lim. Seth Rogen shares producer credits on the rowdy comedy with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen, Chevapravatdumrong, Hsiao and Lim.