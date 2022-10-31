‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breakout Stephanie Hsu Joins Ryan Gosling in Universal’s ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

Stephanie Hsu, who had a breakout performance as Michelle Yeoh’s daughter in Everything Everywhere All at Once, has joined Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, Universal’s big-screen take on the 1980s adventure television series.

Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are already on the call sheet for the action piece, which is being helmed by Bullet Train director David Leitch.

In a switch from the original 1980s show that starred Lee Majors, the story doesn’t focus on a stuntman with a side hustle as a bounty hunter. Instead, the script by Drew Pearce focuses on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who finds himself back on a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him. The wrinkle, however, is that the star has gone missing.

Hsu will play the assistant to the movie star, who is being played by Taylor-Johnson. (Blunt is cast as a prosthetic makeup artist that has a romantic past with the stuntman.)

Producing are Kelly McCormick and Leitch via their 87North shingle. Gosling is also producing, as is Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady.

Pearce will executive produce alongside Geoff Shaevitz.

Executive vp production Matt Reilly and director of development Tony Ducret are overseeing the project on behalf of Universal.

Hsu played dual roles in the acclaimed Everything Everywhere, which is generating Oscar chatter as Hollywood heads deeper into the fall awards season. Hsu was one of the beating hearts of the movie, playing a rebellious daughter seeking acceptance opposite Yeoh’s character. The daughter also has a villainous incarnation, one bent on destroying timelines across time and space.

Hsu also made a name for herself with Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, for which she and the cast won a SAG Award in 2020 for best ensemble in a comedy series.

Next up is a lead role in the forthcoming Lionsgate untitled Adele Lim comedy, as well as the Peacock anthology series Poker Face. She will also appear in the Disney+ series, American Born Chinese, teaming up again with Michelle Yeoh.

Hsu is repped by CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham