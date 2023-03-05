×
‘Everything Everywhere all at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu on Starring Opposite “Silly” Ryan Gosling

The Oscar-nominated actress tells THR about flying back-and-forth to Australia for a role opposite Gosling in the upcoming film 'The Fall Guy': "I've always felt that he's cut from the same kind of weirdo cloth [as I am]."

Stephanie Hsu attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Stephanie Hsu attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu snagged her first Oscar nomination for her work in The Daniels’ Everything Everywhere All at Once and this awards season, it seems that she’s been needed everywhere all at once.

In between appearances at the DGA Awards, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Oscar nominees luncheon, the AFI Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, the Golden Globes and most recently, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Hsu has been logging major frequent flier miles by jetting back and forth from the U.S. to Sydney, Australia where she’s been filming a role in David Leitch’s The Fall Guy opposite Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

“I’m almost finished,” Hsu told THR at the DGA Awards, where she was catching a flight Down Under immediately after presenting to the nominated Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. “It’s been so fun. David and [producer Kelly McCormick] showed me a sizzle reel last time I was in Australia and I think it’s going to be so good. Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt — amazing, amazing.”

“I’ve been a huge fan of Ryan’s since forever,” she continued. “I’ve always felt that he’s cut from the same kind of weirdo cloth actually, and he definitely is. He’s so funny, so silly and such an artist.”

Hsu, who also recently appeared in the star-studded Peacock series Poker Face, will certainly not be slowing down post-Oscars either, with upcoming roles in comedy Joy Ride and a guest starring role in Michelle Yeoh’s American Born Chinese series.

This story first appeared in the March 1 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

