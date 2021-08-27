Stephen King Adaptation ‘Salem’s Lot’ Finds Its Lead in Lewis Pullman (Exclusive)

In perhaps his biggest role to date, Lewis Pullman has nabbed the lead in New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King’s best-selling novel, Salem’s Lot.

Gary Dauberman, who previously tackled King as a writer on New Line’s two-part hit adaptations of It, wrote the script and is directing the feature project, with shooting to get underway in September in Boston.

Pullman will star as author Ben Mears, a man who returns to his childhood home of Jerusalem’s Lot in search of inspiration for his next book only to discover his hometown is being preyed upon by a vampire, leading him to band together a ragtag group that will fight the evil presence.

David Soul played the part in Lot’s previous screen adaptation, the 1979 miniseries from Tobe Hooper, the horror filmmaker behind The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Poltergeist.

For New Line, the project sees the union of the producing teams behind two of some of its biggest horror franchises, The Conjuring and It. Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear, whose Conjuring Universe of movies, four of which were written by Dauberman, has generated over $2 billion worldwide, are producing with Vertigo’s Roy Lee, whose It holds the record of highest grossing horror film of all time with over $700 million worldwide. Mark Wolper is also producing.

Michael Bederman, Atomic Monster’s Judson Scott and Vertigo’s Andrew Childs are executive producing, as is Dauberman.

The role promises to be a breakthrough and career-making for Pullman, who is the son of Bill Pullman, the beloved actor who has starred in movies such as Independence Day and While You Were Sleeping. Pullman fils is an actor in his own right, making his feature debut opposite his father in Western The Ballad of Lefty Brown. He played a scene-stealing hotel manager in Drew Goddard’s Bad Times at the El Royale, appeared in The Strangers: Prey at Night and George Clooney’s mini-series, Catch-22.

The actor now has several projects in the can, the highest-profile being Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, in which he plays a Navy fighter pilot being mentored by Cruise. The movie is currently set to be released by Paramount November 19, 2021. He will also be seen with Josh Brolin in the upcoming Amazon series Outer Range.

Pullman is repped by ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.