Paul Greengrass, Universal Team for Stephen King’s ‘Fairy Tale’

Stephen King remains a hot commodity in Hollywood.

Universal has won a bidding war to land the rights to the frightmaster’s latest tome, Fairy Tale, with Paul Greengrass attached to direct, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. Greengrass, best known for his grounded Jason Bourne thrillers, will produce the adaptation with Greg Goodman.

Published in early September by Scribner, the book combines fantasy with coming-of-age themes to tell the story of a 17-year-old boy who discovers a portal to another world. Soon enough, the teen, accompanied by a very special dog, finds himself on a perilous adventure featuring deserted castles, child-eating giants, and as usual with King, unspeakable evil.

Universal’s acquisition puts the studio back in business with Greengrass, for whom he made three of the four Bourne movies, as well as the acclaimed 9-11 drama, United 93, Green Zone and News of the World. The filmmaker also directed the true-life thriller Captain Phillips, which was nominated for six Oscars, including best picture.

The latest King story to be adapted is Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which debuted on Netflix Oct. 5. John Lee Hancock wrote and directed the thriller.

King is repped by Rand Holston Management and Gang, Tyre while Greengrass is repped by CAA and Goodman Genow.