Stephen Lighthill Re-Elected President of American Society of Cinematographers

The American Society of Cinematographers has re-elected Stephen Lighthill as its president. He will serve a second, one-year term.

Vice presidents Amy Vincent, Steven Fierberg and John Simmons also were re-elected. ASC also elected treasurer Steven Poster, secretary Gregg Heschong and sergeant-at-arms Jim Denault.

Poster is a past president of the ASC and International Cinematographers Guild. Vincent also co-chairs the ASC Future Practices Committee, which worked to address COVID-19 safety on set; and Simmons co-chairs the Vision Committee that focuses on diversity.

Lighthill, who is discipline chair, cinematography at the American Film Institute Conservatory, said in a released statement: “As we safely emerge from the pandemic, we plan to continue to share our expertise on best practices for remote solutions and virtual production in service to the artistic process of filmmaking. We also remain focused on recruiting diverse and inclusive crews as well as supporting underrepresented filmmakers through our scholarship and mentorship programs.”