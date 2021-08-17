Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park Team for Action Comedy at Amazon (Exclusive)

Sterling K. Brown and Randall Park have teamed up for an untitled action-comedy set up at Amazon Studios.

Brown and Park are attached to star in the project and will produce via their respective banners, Indian Meadows and Imminent Collision.

Alex Tse, the co-creator of the Hulu series Wu-Tang: An American Saga, will write the script.

The project is being described as being in the vein of 48 Hrs., the 1982 buddy cop movie that starred Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte. The story centers on two estranged childhood best friends, to be played by Brown and Park, who now find themselves on opposite sides of the law. Framed and on the run, the two must survive each other long enough to clear their names and stop an international criminal enterprise.

In addition to Brown and Park, producers include Hieu Ho and Michael Golamco of Imminent Collision. Danielle Reardon will executive produce.

Brown is one of the stars of NBC’s critically beloved drama, This Is Us, playing a role that earned one of his two Emmy wins. He is in the current Emmy race with not only another This Is Us nomination but also one for his narration work on CNN’s six-part docuseries Lincoln: Divided We Stand. The actor, who appeared in Black Panther and did voice work in Frozen 2, recently wrapped production on indie feature, Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul.

Park earlier this year stole scenes as FBI agent Jimmy Woo in the critically acclaimed Marvel series WandaVision. He has also been making a foray into directing, having helmed the series finale of Fresh Off the Boat, and most recently working on the upcoming series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. for Disney+. Moviewise, Park co-wrote, produced and starred in the hit Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe and is set to make his feature helming debut with an adaptation of graphic novel Shortcomings.

The team-up for the action-comedy reflects the goals of each actor’s production company. Brown’s Indian Meadows, which has a deal with 20th Television, seeks to champion diversity through the development and production of entertaining, educational and inclusive projects. Park and his creative partners at Imminent Collision aim to create distinct, universal and comedy-forward stories about Asian Americans for all audiences.

