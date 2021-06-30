Steve Buscemi Shares Intriguing ‘Reservoir Dogs’ Mr. Pink Theory

Steve Buscemi has a fascinating theory concerning his Reservoir Dogs character, Mr. Pink.

The award-winning actor on Tuesday dropped by The Late Late Show to promote his latest project, season three of the TBS anthology series Miracle Workers, and also talked about his celebrated career, including his work with Quentin Tarantino.

Fans of Tarantino know his movie universe is connected in obvious but also subtle, intricate ways, and Buscemi believes his classic character Mr. Pink is a part of the ongoing mythos.

“I don’t know if anyone else thinks about this, but because my character of Mr. Pink in Reservoir Dogs was such a cheapskate, and he didn’t like to tip, I thought it was poetic justice that my next film with Quentin, I play a waiter,” Buscemi told host James Corden. “I even like to think that maybe Mr. Pink got away somehow in Reservoir Dogs and he’s hiding out as the Buddy Holly waiter. And he probably gets tipped terribly. That’s his fate.”

It is hotly debated among Tarantino fans whether Mr. Pink got away at the end of Reservoir Dogs or was killed by police outside the warehouse. Since Mr. Pink had the diamonds from the heist, some fans speculate they are what is in the suitcase retrieved by Jules (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent (John Travolta) in Pulp Fiction. It is of course Vincent and Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) who Buscemi’s (maybe Mr. Pink?) Buddy Holly serves at the fictional Jack Rabbit Slims.

Buscemi also shared a funny anecdote with Corden that an extra in the Jack Rabbit Slims scene, who did not know who he was, told Buscemi he was not a very good Buddy Holly and was perplexed as to why he choose that character.

Speaking of Tarantino, the Oscar-winning filmmaker just released a novelization of his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

