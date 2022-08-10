Steve Martin’s Life and Career Getting Doc Treatment From Morgan Neville, A24 and Apple TV+ (Exclusive)

Steve Martin has been many things — a comic, an actor, a filmmaker, an author, a musician — and he’ll soon be one more. He’s going to be the subject of a documentary.



Martin is participating in a two-part feature from A24 which is set to be released by Apple TV+. Morgan Neville, who helmed Oscar-winning doc 20 Feet From Stardom as well as Won’t You Be My Neighbor? and dozens of other film and TV projects, is directing and producing. There’s no title or anticipated release date as of yet, but production has been ongoing.



“It’s somebody else’s take,” Martin tells THR of the process. “They found a lot of archival stuff. “They found a photo of my father in 1944 in Germany, touring Our Town with the USO.”

For as well known as he is, Martin hasn’t done that much mining of his personal story. He published one memoir, Born Standing Up, about his years as a stand-up comedian in 2007. A book about his years in film, Number One Is Walking: My Life in the Movies and Other Diversions, is due in November and, as Martin describes it, is a collection of anecdotes and illustrations.

Martin, currently nominated for three Emmys for his work on Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building, is the star of such films as The Jerk, Roxanne, Parenthood, L.A. Story and Father of the Bride. He’s also a novelist, playwright and Grammy-winning musician. The film will trace his life from his roots in stand-up comedy through today.

The project joins Apple’s growing slate of documentary offerings, including Magic Johnson series They Call Me Magic, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, The Velvet Underground, upcoming Sidney Poitier deep-dive Sidney and a previously announced feature about Michael J. Fox.

A24 will produce alongside Neville and Caitrin Rogers’ Tremolo Productions. (Read THR’s cover story on Steve Martin here.)