Steven Soderbergh, Eddie Alcazar Reteam for ‘Divinity’ Thriller (Exclusive)

Mentor and collaborator Steven Soderbergh and director Eddie Alcazar are reteaming for Divinity, a thriller set to star Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Jason Genao, Karrueche Tran and Mike O’Hearn.

Soderbergh, who will produce Divinity, earlier partnered up for Alcazar’s hyperstylized sci-fi feature debut Perfect, which stars Abbie Cornish, Garrett Wareing and Courtney Eaton, and debuted at SXSW.

Divinity centers on two mysterious brothers, played by Arias and Genoa, who abduct a mogul (Dorff) during his quest for immortality. Meanwhile, a seductive woman played by Tran helps them launch a journey of self-discovery.

Alcazar most recently debuted his stop-motion animated live action film The Vandal at Cannes and Telluride, a project that is executive produced by Darren Aronofsky. The short, which stars Bill Duke, uses both stop-motion animation and live action in a unique process.

Alcazar, a veteran of visual effects and animation, calls his visual technique “meta-scope,” where he uses an intensively layered process for the final result. He touts the visual technique for allowing the closer you get to a subject the more real it becomes.

Alcazar’s unique approach to filmmaking also calls for close collaboration with his cast and crew. He also directed the biopic Tapia, about the controversial boxer Johnny Tapia and his early years.