Tribeca Sets Steven Soderbergh’s ‘No Sudden Move’ as Centerpiece Film

The 2021 Tribeca Festival has added Steven Soderbergh’s crime drama No Sudden Move as its centerpiece film, with the HBO Max and Warner Bros. movie set to receive a world premiere screening at the New York event June 18.

No Sudden Move, set to debut on HBO Max on July 1, stars Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw and Bill Duke. Grant died in March, making No Sudden Move one of his last roles.

“A year ago I was on lockdown in Tribeca, so I never imagined we could return 12 months later with a new movie screening for a live audience in our neighborhood,” Soderbergh said in a statement. “I’m VERY happy.”

The story, set in Detroit in 1954, follows a group of small-time criminals hired to steal what they think is a simple document. When their plan goes awry, they start looking into who hired them and why, a search that involves various echelons of the rapidly changing city.

“No Sudden Move is a fantastic addition to our lineup and Steven has been such a great friend of the festival,” Tribeca Enterprises and festival co-founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal said. “Each year, he brings a unique ability to capture audiences through his films, with such powerful and prolific moments. I suspect this year will be no different. No Sudden Move will definitely be a crowd-pleaser and I’m looking forward to enjoying it under the New York skyline.”

Tribeca chief content officer Paula Weinstein said, “We’re absolutely thrilled to have No Sudden Move as part of this year’s lineup. Once again, Steven has assembled a powerhouse ensemble cast in a story that is uniquely Soderbergh. The festival’s audiences are eager to celebrate the moviegoing experience together again and this film will thoroughly entertain.”

The outdoor premiere will take place at The Battery, just one of several venues across New York City’s five boroughs that the festival is using for its in-person 20th anniversary edition, running June 9-20.

HBO Max also released a teaser for No Sudden Move, which can be viewed below.