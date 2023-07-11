Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners Strikes New Deal With Universal

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners is strengthening its relationship with Universal.
Universal and Amblin announced a new multi-year deal with Universal whereby the movie studio will co-finance Amblin movies. The pact gives Amblin more flexibility in challenging economic times. At the same time, Spielberg will retain creative control.
Previously, Amblin would find financing for its own movies and then give Universal the chance to distribute those films for a fee. Spielberg hasn’t yet announced which film he plan to next direct. He last helmed the Oscar-nominated The Fabelmans, which Universal released.
Related Stories
“Universal is my ancestral studio home, and this next chapter in our longstanding partnership will provide Amblin with the creative flexibility and autonomy that I know will allow us to succeed together in the future,” Spielberg said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful to our entire team at Amblin for their work and dedication over the years, and also thankful to Donna [Langley] and everyone at Universal for their commitment and partnership, as we all look forward to our next adventure together.”
Added Langley, chairman & chief content officer, NBCUniversal Studio Group: “We’re excited to evolve our partnership with Steven and cement our creative legacy together that has resulted in so many iconic Universal films over the last half-century. Steven and the team at Amblin have been outstanding partners and we look forward to this next chapter.”
There will be job cuts at Amblin because of the new deal, according to insiders. They will be mix of layoffs and some contracts not being renewed. No further details were revealed.
The Universal pact doesn’t impact Amblin’s separate television deal with Netfix.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling Wants Audiences to “See the Man Behind the Tan” in “Just Ken” Ballad From ‘Barbie’
-
The Chosen One
‘Sound of Freedom’ Box Office: Movie Opens No. 1 in Texas, Arizona and Florida Theaters
-
Wonka
‘Wonka’ Director Paul King Cast Hugh Grant as Oompa Loompa “Because He’s the Funniest, Most Sarcastic Shit I’ve Ever Met”
-