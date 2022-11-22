Steven Spielberg to Receive Honorary Golden Bear at Berlinale

Steven Spielberg is set to get a hero’s welcome at the 2023 Berlinale, where he’ll be festival’s “homage” and receive an honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement.

As part of the tribute, the Berlinale will screen The Fabelmans, Spielberg’s latest and most personal film from a list of credits that spans more than 100 features and series, and a career that has included three Oscars (from 19 nominations), numerous Golden Globes and Emmys, and a host of international honors (including a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the U.K. and Presidential Medal of Freedom in the U.S.).

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” said Berlinale director duo Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian. “Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled. If Berlinale 2023 represents a new beginning we couldn’t find a better start than the one offered by Spielberg’s great work.”

The 2023 Berlinale is set to run Feb. 16-26. The homage films and the date of the award ceremony will be published at a later date.