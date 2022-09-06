Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Close AFI Fest

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans has booked another fall festival stop. The semi-autobiographical film, which will have its world premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, will close AFI Fest in Los Angeles at TCL Chinese Theater on Nov. 6.

The Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment film was co-written by Spielberg and Pulitzer-winning playwright Tony Kushner and is inspired by Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen and Paul Dano star alongside Gabriel LaBelle, who plays an aspiring young filmmaker.

Williams plays a character based on Spielberg’s mother and Dano, his father, with Rogen as a family friend. Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Julia Butters, Robin Bartlett and Keeley Karsten found out the cast.

The fest debuts come ahead of the film’s Nov. 11 limited opening in New York and Los Angeles. It expands nationwide on Nov. 23, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend. Spielberg produced alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger.

“AFI Fest is where magic happens,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO. “And there is no greater cinematic magician than Steven Spielberg. We are honored to celebrate his return to the festival with this intimately powerful film that will send the audience’s spirits soaring.”

The 36th AFI Fest runs Nov. 2-6.