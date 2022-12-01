Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Receive Palm Springs Film Fest’s Vanguard Award

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, it was announced on Thursday.

The Vanguard Award is a group honor that recognizes a film’s cast and director. The award will be presented to Spielberg and castmembers Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabrielle LaBelle and Judd Hirsch.

“The Fabelmans is an achievement not only as a deeply personal portrait of Steven Spielberg’s childhood, but also as a profoundly universal story that each and every one of us can relate to. Giving audiences a glimpse at Spielberg’s early love for movies and moviemaking, the film features a tremendous ensemble performance by Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Gabriel LaBelle and Judd Hirsch, making it one of the must-see films of the year,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner. “It is our honor to present the Vanguard Award to The Fabelmans.”

Past recipients of the Vanguard Award include Academy Award best picture winners Green Book and The Shape of Water, as well as nominees Belfast, La La Land, Little Miss Sunshine and The Trial of the Chicago 7. This year, as previously announced, Cate Blanchett is set to receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress, while Colin Farrell will receive the corresponding actor award. Sarah Polley will be honored with the Director Award, while Michelle Yeoh will receive the International Star Award.

The Film Awards will take place on Jan. 5 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 16.