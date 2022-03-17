Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep Among Producers Guild Award Presenters (Exclusive)

The Producers Guild Awards has announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for Saturday night’s ceremony, with Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, Denis Villeneuve, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield set to take the stage.

The show, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, will also see Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Aunjanue Ellis, Troy Kotsur, HBO chief content officer Casey Bloys, Squid Game‘s Jung Ho-yeon, Being the Ricardos‘ Linda Lavin and West Side Story‘s David Alvarez participating in the show.

Coming just a week before the Oscars, this year’s PGA Awards will include a number of special honorees, including Greg Berlanti with the Norman Lear Award; Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas with the Milestone Award; Rita Moreno with Stanley Kramer Award; Mary Parent with David O. Selznick Award and Issa Rae with the Visionary Award.

In the competitive categories, Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog,Tick, Tick … Boom! and West Side Story are up for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for outstanding producer of theatrical motion pictures. The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone are nominated for the Norman Felt Award for outstanding producer of episodic television drama category, while Cobra Kai, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso are nominated for the Danny Thomas Award for outstanding producer of episodic television comedy.

In limited and anthology series television category, Dopesick, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad, WandaVision and The White Lotus received nominations, and Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2 are recognized for animated features.