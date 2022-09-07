Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Releases New Poster

From the look of this first poster, a young Steven Spielberg looks to rise from would-be filmmaker to celluloid stardom in Hollywood.

The poster, which dropped on Wednesday, features a silhouette of a character strutting down a cobblestone street, while a large sign indicating Stage 25 looms above. In the background are arrayed scenes from The Fabelmans, including Michelle Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, Paul Dano as Burt Fabelman, Seth Rogen as Bennie Loewy and Gabriel LaBelle as Sammy Fabelman as he holds a camera.

The coming-of-age pic is loosely based on Spielberg’s formative years and his relationship with his parents. LaBelle plays an aspiring young filmmaker. Williams performs a role based on Spielberg’s mother, and Dano, his father. Rogen is playing an uncle.

The poster, which gives few details on how the characters figure into the semi-autobiographical movie, comes ahead of The Fabelmans world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, with Spielberg to attend a special screening.

The Fablemans Courtesy of TIFF

The movie will then open on Nov. 11 in New York City and Los Angeles during a limited run before expanding nationwide on its previously announced date of Nov. 23, 2022, the eve of the long Thanksgiving weekend, via a release by Universal and Amblin Partners.

In addition to directing, Spielberg co-wrote the script for The Fabelmans with Tony Kushner and produces alongside Kushner and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Spielberg’s production company, Amblin, has a multiyear distribution and marketing partnership with Universal.

The Fabelmans will open in cinemas during the heart of awards season as it uses Toronto as a launchpad.