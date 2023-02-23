Steven Yeun Joins Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Steven Yeun, who more than a decade ago broke out as part of the biggest show on TV, is now joining the biggest film franchise of all time. The former The Walking Dead star has been cast in Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Yeun’s role is being kept under wraps, but it is said to be key. Like all Marvel castings, it could extend into other projects.

Thunderbolts focuses on Marvel’s shady characters. The roster teased at last year’s D23 included Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster) and Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine). The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is also among the cast.

“It tells you a lot about the team when beloved Winter Soldier is the most stable among them,” Marvel boss Kevin Feige quipped at D23 while introducing the team.

Robot & Frank’s Jake Schreier is directing Thunderbolts. Screenwriter Eric Pearson, who got comfortable’s with gray area on Black Widow, is writing. Thunderbolts is slated to bow on July 26, 2024.

Yeun broke out playing Glenn Rhee on AMC’s The Walking Dead from 2010-16 and has enjoyed a robust career after exiting the show. He earned an Oscar nomination for Minari, starred in Jordan Peele’s Nope and currently voices the lead character on Amazon’s animated comic book adaptation Invincible, which hails from The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman.

Yeun, who has the Netflix/A24 series Beef coming up, is repped by CAA, Principal Entertainment and Gotham Group. Deadline first reported the news.