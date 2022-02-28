Stockholm Film Festival Bans Russian State-Backed Films, Stands With Ukraine

The Stockholm International Film Festival has responded to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by saying it will ban any film that received Russian state backing from its 2022 lineup. The boycott will remain in place as long as the current war is ongoing.

“[The] decision is regrettable but a necessary mark in a time like this,” said the Stockholm festival’s program coordinator Beatrice Karlsson. “Russia’s actions are unacceptable.”

In a similar move Monday, the Glasgow Film Festival withdrew two Russian titles from its 2022 program — Kirill Sokolov’s No Looking Back and Lado Kvataniya’s The Execution — in response to the act of military aggression by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a statement, the festival said the move was not a “reflection on the views and opinions of the makers of these titles,” but that the organization thought “it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings in the current circumstances.” The Glasgow festival runs March 2-13.

Stockholm said it will make Ukraine its focus nation this year by hosting a series of screenings, director Q&As and seminars connected to Ukrainian cinema for its upcoming event, which is set to run Nov. 9-20.

“The focus on Ukraine this year is a direct consequence of the unacceptable Russian invasion and the terrible war being waged,” the festival said in a statement Monday. “The festival wants to shed light on the uncertain future that the Ukrainian film industry is now facing and Ukraine needs all the support we can show and contribute to.”

Ukraine director Oleh Sentsov, whose Rhino won best film in Stockholm last year, sent a message of support for the festival’s decision. The filmmaker, like so many of his countrymen, has taken up arms to fight the Russian invasion.

“We appreciate your support and position,” Sentsov wrote in a message shared by the festival. “We look forward to visiting Stockholm after the victory.” Noting his location, Sentsov wrote: “Currently positioned at the frontline.”

