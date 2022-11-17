Gabrielle Union Says International Bans of ‘Strange World’ Over Gay Lead Would Be “Denying Reality”

Strange World star Gabrielle Union says the potential banning of the film, which features Disney’s first LGBTQ leading character in an animated feature, outside of the U.S. would “absolutely be sad” and a denial of reality that could lead to the film being pirated.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, the actress — along with Jaboukie Young-White, her co-star and the voice behind Ethan, a member of the legendary family of explorers the Clades — speaks about the significance of the film having an LGBTQ lead character and how Strange World ultimately avoids making Ethan’s are solely about one element of his identity.

“I just love that we have created a space where you can show a loving, affectionate family that creates enough loving space for everyone to chart their own course in life,” Union says of Ethan’s animated family. “I’m absolutely honored to be a part of telling that story.”

She goes on to note that Ethan’s identity “was always part of the DNA of the film” and is just one part of who Ethan is as the “environmental conscience of the movie.” Young-White adds that audiences shouldn’t expect the film to be “a coming out story” for his character.

“It’s not him looking for acceptance of his identity. That’s just who he is, and it’s not underlined or made to be a big deal. It’s an aspect of Ethan and one of the many things that makes him who he is,” he continues.

The chance to see Ethan, however, might depend on which country you’re in. Fellow animated titles Onward and Lightyear, which feature LGBTQ characters in smaller roles, were banned in countries like Saudi Arabia, Russia and Qatar over their character’s sexualities. Live-action Disney films like The Eternals and West Side Story have also faced bans on similar grounds.

While no bans have yet been reported, Union says if the film is banned in certain areas, she’ll “absolutely be sad.”

“All you’re doing is denying people information that we exist,” she adds. “You’re just denying reality.”

The actress, who voices pilot and Ethan’s mother Meridian Clade, goes on to note that people may still work to see the film in spite of those bans. “What I’ve learned about the internet is that once it’s out there, it’s out there,” she said. “I don’t ever want to encourage piracy, but I understand how these things work! People who want to see it will find a way. The more that certain countries work to deny their citizens the opportunity to see things, the more they’ll find a way.”

For Young-White, he says that he’s excited to see the impact of Ethan’s inclusion despite any potential bans. “What this film will do for the people that it reaches would overshadow any of the other stuff that might be more of a downer,” he explains. “I think I’m more excited to see how the people who need this interact with it.”

Strange World is set to hit theaters on Nov. 22.