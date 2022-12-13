Studio Ghibli Dates Oscar-Winning Director Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘How Do You Live’

- Share this article on Facebook
Anime hit factory Studio Ghibli is set to open director Hayao Miyazaki’s new movie, How Do You Live, in Japanese theaters on July 14, 2023.
Miyazaki is adapting the 1937 novel How Do You Live? by Genzaburō Yoshino, a coming-of-age tale with two narrators — a young boy, Copper, who must confront change in his life after the death of his father, and his uncle, who offers his nephew answers to life’s big questions.
The director — best known for pics like Spirited Away and My Neighbor Totoro — co-founded Studio Ghibli in 1985. The Japanese studio made the announcement on dating Miyazaki’s upcoming movie on its Twitter account. The release of How Do You Live was originally set for 2020.
In 2013, Studio Ghibli said The Wind Rises, his eleventh film, would be Miyazaki’s last. But in 2017, the studio said Miyazaki would return to the director’s chair to make How Do You Live, which is expected to be the legendary director’s last movie.
Miyazaki’s films also include Princess Mononoke and Howl’s Moving Castle. One of animation’s most admired and successful directors, Miyazaki won an Oscar for Spirited Away in 2003 and a Golden Lion in Venice for lifetime achievement in 2005.
