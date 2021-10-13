‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Producers, ‘Source Code’ Writer Team for Action Thriller ‘Eurostar’ (Exclusive)

Studiocanal and The Picture Company, which previously teamed up for Netflix’s action movie Gunpowder Milkshake, have found their next action thriller project.

The two production entities have preemptively picked up Eurostar, a high-concept pitch from Ben Ripley, the scribe behind the Jake Gyllenhaal hit Source Code.

Details are being kept in the caboose, but the story is a ticking clock thriller set aboard the famous Eurostar train line that runs underneath the English Channel, also known as the Chunnel, from London to Paris.

As befitting the man who wrote Source Code, there is even a sci-fi hook. The project has been described as tonally in the vein of Inception, the mind-bending and twisty Christopher Nolan thriller, and Non-Stop, the Liam Neeson-starring contained thriller set on a plane that Picture Company also produced.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce via their overall deal at Studiocanal.

Ron Halpern, Shana Eddy and Rachel Henochsberg will oversee for Studiocanal.

Picture Company recently signed a long-term deal with Studiocanal with the goal of making two-to-three films a year along with TV for the European content giant. The two companies are about to start production on their next thriller project together, Baghead, starring Freya Allan, which shoots in Berlin in October. And they are coming off of shooting the latest Neeson thriller, Retribution.

Ripley earlier this year sold his spec script Parallel to Netflix with Rideback producing. The scribe also worked on the 2017 remake of Flatliners that starred Elliot Page, Diego Luna and Nina Dobrev. He also penned a sequel to Air Force One that is in development at Sony and Beacon Pictures.

Ripley is repped by Gersh, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Stankevich Law.