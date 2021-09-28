Sundance Film Festival Plans Hybrid Format for 2022 Edition

The Sundance Film Festival will go ahead with its 2022 edition amid the coronavirus pandemic, from Jan. 20 to 30, with a hybrid event that combines virtual screenings online with physical screenings in Salt Lake City and in seven other U.S. indie arthouse cinemas.

The nonprofit Sundance Institute outlined plans for the in-person and online event, to include health and safety guidelines that require full vaccinations and masking up for cinema-goers. “Our programming team, led by the fearless Kim Yutani, is deep into screening the mountain of submissions we have already received this year,” festival director Tabitha Jackson said in a statement.

The festival’s online platform, rolled out for its 2021 edition, will return with a program of features, short films and episodic work to screen this year. The festival website will be homebase from where audiences will buy tickets and watch films and other content online, the festival said on Tuesday.

In addition, Sundance has selected seven independent arthouse cinemas across the United States to showcase a specially-curated selection of festival films from Jan. 28 to 30. And Sundance plans feature film screenings at Salt Lake City venues.

All Sundance attendees in Utah must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at least two weeks before traveling to the festival. And masks will be worn at all times inside and in lineups.