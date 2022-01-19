Sundance: Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Eva Longoria and Keke Palmer Set for MACRO Lodge Virtual Events

Charles D. King and his MACRO team are back with another installment of the MACRO Lodge led by Stacey Walker King, like this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the 5th annual event will be virtual.

Presented by Chase Sapphire, the three days of programming run Jan. 21-23 with a focus on panels, programs and events that shine a spotlight on diversity, inclusion and people of color. Hosted by King and the company’s Walker King, chief brand officer (and King’s wife), the MACRO Lodge is open to fest attendees and the general public for viewing at a custom website. MACRO Lodge’s programming partners this year include ABC, Color of Change, DAZN, Lionsgate, Netflix, Vertical Entertainment, Roadside Attractions, Warner Bros. Television, and social justice organizations the Culture Change Fund and the BIG We. Returning for a fifth straight year is SheaMoisture as a premiere sponsor.

Below is a partial listing of the events (with all times in PST).

Friday, Jan. 21

12 p.m.: La Guerra Civil: A Conversation with director-producer Eva Longoria Bastón, moderated by Rosie Perez and presented by DAZN. The multi-hyphenate talks about her “high-energy DAZN original documentary directorial debut that digs deep into the cultural significance of one of the biggest sports moments of the 1990s.”

1 p.m.: A Conversation with Channing Dungey, chairman of Warner Bros. Television Group, moderated by Charles D. King and presented by Warner Bros. Television. Dungey sits for “an intimate fireside chat” to discuss her journey in the business, the changing landscape of media and her vision for the future of entertainment.

1:45 p.m.: Women of the Movement: Conversation with creator, showrunner and executive producer Marissa Jo Cerar and stars Cedric Joe, Tonya Pinkins, Glynn Turman and Ray Fisher, moderated by Essence’s Charisma C. Deberry and presented by ABC. The creative team behind the new Hulu show sit down to discuss the series, which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett is brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South.

2:30 p.m.: Pass The Mic: Centering Communities of Color in Climate Storytelling, moderated by Favianna Rodriguez, president of the Center for Cultural Power. Per MACRO, the “audience will observe an explorative conversation on how film and storytelling tools can help us center communities of color and find courage in the face of climate chaos.” Panelists include Layel Camargo, Climate Storytelling Project; filmmakers Rachel Lears and Sabrian Schmidt Gordon, and Varshini Prakash, executive director of Sunrise Movement.

Saturday, Jan. 22

12 p.m.: Hold The Crown: Hair Equity in Hollywood, presented by SheaMoisture and featuring Black Hollywood stylists, industry leaders and change agents for a solution-focused conversation around equity in hair and makeup in film and television.

1 p.m.: Nanny Chat with writer-director Nikyatu Jusu and stars Anna Diop and Sinqua Walls, moderated by Stacey Walker King and presented by SheaMoisture. The filmmaker is booked to discuss her supernatural horror film following its festival premiere along with the film’s stars.

2 p.m.: The BIG We: Panel & Launch, moderated by Anasa Troutman, founder of the BIG We and sponsored by the Culture Change Fund, Women’s Foundation California and Kat Taylor. Attendees will experience “a thought-provoking conversation that celebrates the launch of The BIG We, a collective of creative risk-takers shaping culture through creativity and strategy.”

Sunday, Jan. 23

11 a.m.: Aftershock: A Conversation with directors-producers Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee, moderated by The Grio.com entertainment director Cortney Wills. The filmmakers open up on their journey making the film about the U.S. maternal health care crisis.

12 p.m.: jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Conversation featuring directors Coodie & Chike, moderated by J. Ivy and presented by Netflix. The filmmakers discuss their three-film Netflix doc that features hours of fly-on-the-wall footage and paints a sweeping portrait of the West’s life from early days to current status as a global brand and artist.

1 p.m.: Alice In Conversation with director-screenwriter Krystin Ver Linden, producer Peter Lawson and star Keke Palmer, presented by Vertical Entertainment and Roadside Attractions. The creative team opens up about relying on “extraordinary and little-known historical facts, mixed with original and thrilling fiction to bring to life the story of an enslaved woman who, after a daring escape from a rural Georgia plantation, soon discovers the year is actually 1973.”

6 p.m.: Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul Fireside Chat featuring director-writer Adamma Ebo, producer Adanne Ebo and stars Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown, moderated by Essence’s Cori Murray. The Filmmaking duo known as the Ebo twins sit down with their stars to discuss their creative collaboration on the feature film which is partially shot as a faux-documentary meets satire about for-profit religion.

Invitation only: Sip & Change Cocktail Event, presented by Lionsgate in association with Color of Change.

More about this year’s event can be found at MACROLodge.com.