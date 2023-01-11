Sundance: Jeremy O. Harris, Marlee Matlin Among Fest Jury

Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman, and Marlee Matlin have been named the jurors of the U.S. Dramatic Competition section at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Harris was at Sundance in 2020 with Zola, the same years Hittman screened her film Never Rarely Sometimes Always. Matlin starred in 2021 Sundance winner CODA.

W. Kamau Bell, Ramona Diaz, and Carla Gutierrez are the jurors for the U.S. Documentary Competition; Shozo Ichiyama, Annemarie Jacir, and Funa Maduka for World Cinema Dramatic Competition; and Karim Amer, Petra Costa, and Alexander Nanau for World Cinema Documentary Competition. Madeleine Olnek is the juror for the NEXT competition section, Destin Daniel Cretton, Marie-Louise Khondji, and Deborah Stratman will judge the Short Film Program Competition.

The jury for Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize is Dr. Heather Berlin, Jim Gaffigan, Dr. Mandë Holford, Shalini Kantayya, and Lydia Dean Pilcher, and have already awarded the prize to Sophie Barthes’ The Pod Generation.

“The jury plays a crucial role in the Festival by amplifying breakthrough works and providing the audience with further opportunities for discovery,” said Joana Vicente, CEO of Sundance Institute. “We thank them for their dedication to artistic excellence and their thoughtful lens on cinematic expression and all that independent film offers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed and accomplished visionaries to the Festival as our jury,” said Kim Yutani, the Festival’s director of programming. “Together they will embark on a journey through our program to highlight the artistic achievements and honor the compelling storytelling in this year’s Festival. We can’t wait to hear what they think.”

The 2023 Festival will take place January 19 to 29, and is planned as a hybrid event. The in-person program will run from Jan. 19 to 29, with films beginning to screen online starting Jan. 24. The on-demand, online offerings will include all 2023 competition titles, including those programmed in the U.S. Dramatic, U.S. Documentary, World Cinema Dramatic, World Cinema Documentary, and NEXT sections. The 2023 award–winning films will screen both in person and online on Jan. 28 and 29.