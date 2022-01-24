Sundance: ‘Navalny’ Added to Doc Competition Section

Navalny — the doc about Russian government opposition leader Alexei Navalny who was targeted in an assassination attempt in August 2020 — will premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The CNN Films and HBO Max offering will world screen as the 10th and final film in the U.S. Documentary Competition section. Navalny will premiere at the virtual fest on Jan. 25.

Said fest director Tabitha Jackson: “When we saw this film in the early fall we all immediately knew that we wanted it and would wait for it: riveting cinema in the present tense, incredible access, intrepid investigative journalism, a compelling protagonist speaking truth to power — all beautifully edited, directed and produced into a timely non-fiction thriller that deals with the highest of stakes for freedom of expression.”

“Boldly confronting injustice through cinematic storytelling has been threaded into Sundance’s DNA since its inception. My team and I can’t imagine premiering at any other festival,” added director Daniel Roher, who had access to Navalny and his inner circle after the political activist’s poisoning via nerve agent. The doc follows Navalny, who is currently being held in prison after returning to Russia, and his team as they investigate who was behind the assassination attempt.

Navalny is produced by Raefilm Studios’ Odessa Rae, Fishbowl Films’ Diane Becker and Melanie Miller, and Cottage M’s Shane Boris. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films, and Maria Pevchikh, are executive producers.

The 2022 Sundance film Festival is taking place virtually, running until Jan. 30.