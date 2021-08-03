Sundance to Demand Vaccination Proof for 2022 Festival

The Sundance Film Festival will demand that everyone attending its upcoming 2022 festival in Park City, Utah provide proof of vaccinations.

“As part of our commitment to this community, we will be requiring all participants attending the festival, or Sundance-affiliated events, in person in Utah to be fully vaccinated,” Sundance Film Festival director Tabitha Jackson told the film community in a letter on Tuesday.

Citing health concerns, Jackson said Sundance as it planned for its 2022 edition had to weigh “how best to safely bring together artists, audiences, volunteers and staff from around the world.” Following a successful 2021 Sundance Film Festival that was forced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sundance Institute has announced a hybrid plan for its 2022 fest.

Taking place Jan. 20-30, next year’s fest will be both in-person in Park City and online. After cutting four days off the 2021 schedule due to the pandemic and limiting the number of films that screened, the fest is returning to its full 11-day run.

Jackson added all in-person participants required comfort about their safety to attend and set their travel plans before landing in Park City.

“We will share our full details and processes for health precautions closer to the festival, including theater capacity along with information on mask-wearing. We will continue to assess other elements of health and safety protocols regularly and in accordance with best practices,” Jackson added.

For the upcoming Venice Film Festival, all festival attendees will need an official certificate proving they are fully vaccinated, have recovered from a COVID infection or have had a negative antigen test in order to enter the theaters and screen films once that event kicks off on Sept. 1.

Other fall events like the Toronto and New York film festivals are also likely to unveil their vaccination policies as they look to attract more industry players, international journalists and indie film fans than attended their 2020 festivals earlier on during the pandemic.

The 2021 virtual Sundance festival, which organizers estimate had over 500,000 views for the film program, was the first for Jackson, who took over for John Cooper after his 11 years in the post.