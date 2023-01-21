Sundance: Doug Liman Says Work Continues on Brett Kavanaugh FBI Investigation Doc in Light of Incoming Tips

At Friday’s Sundance premiere of Justice, the documentary about the FBI investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, director Doug Liman said he isn’t yet done with the film.

“I thought the film was done but it looks like we aren’t,” said the director at the post-screening Q&A. The reason? Tips about the allegations that have been leveled against Kavanaugh have continued to roll in after the documentary was announced Thursday, the opening day of Sundance.

Justice was an 11th-hour addition to the festival. Liman self-funded the documentary — which counts doc vets Amy Herdy, and Story Syndicate’s Liz Garbus and Dan Cogan as producers — and successfully kept it a secret for more than a year.

“Since the film was announced yesterday we are getting more tips,” said Herdy. “It’s not over.” Liman added: “Within half an hour of the announcement.”

Justice includes testimonials from Deborah Ramirez, who alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a dorm party at Yale University. It also features friends of Christine Blasey Ford, who testified to the Senate about her allegations that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers in Maryland. The doc also features new information that filmmakers say was submitted as tips to the FBI that is presented in the film as corroborating evidence to both Ford’s and Ramirez’ accounts. It also dives into a third incident that was submitted to the FBI — and, was later revealed, went uninvestigated — by a former Yale classmate that claimed he witnessed Kavanaugh at a drunken dorm party where friends forced his penis into the hand of a female student.

The doc was one of the hottest tickets at the festival, quickly selling out shortly after Thursday’s announcement.

“It was important for me to create a film that lets people come to their own conclusions about the truth and to hear voices that were silenced in 2018 that should not have been silenced in 2018,” Liman told The Hollywood Reporter prior to the festival.

While they may not yet be done making it — Liman said the filmmaking team will get back to work on Monday — Justice is available for distribution. (CAA is handling the sale.) When asked if they had tried sending the film to Kavanaugh, the director joked: “Sundance is a festival for independent films looking for buyers. It had occurred to us that he might buy it.”