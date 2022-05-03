Sundance Unveils Dates for Hybrid 2023 Festival

After an all virtual festival in 2021 and an 11th-hour switch to online again in 2022, Sundance is planning a hybrid film festival for its 2023 iteration.

The festival will run Jan. 19 to Jan. 29, the Sundance Institute said Tuesday, with the in-person portion taking place in Park City, Utah. The 2023 fest will also have online elements, but the extent to which the festival programming will be available virtually is still being decided.

“We can’t wait to return to our home in Park City and present exciting new work from around the world live and in person,” said festival director Tabitha Jackson. “We also have two years of digital exhibition and participation under our collective belt, and are returning to the excitement and immediacy of live events while retaining a powerful online offering.”

The Sundance program line-up will be larger than the past two year’s schedules. (The program was halved for the 2021 festival and scaled up in 2022.)

This year’s in-person Sundance Film Festival was canceled due to the surge of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant, with the festival moving completely online. The news comes 15 days prior to the festival’s start date. With Tuesday’s announcement, the Sundance Institute says that information about safety and vaccination guidance for the 2023 festival will be shared closer to the event.

Submissions for the 2023 festival are now open.