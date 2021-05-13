Sundance Film Festival Sets In-Person, Online Hybrid for 2022

Following a successful 2021 Sundance Film Festival that was forced online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sundance Institute has announced a hybrid plan for its 2022 fest.

Taking place Jan. 20-30, next year’s fest will be both in-person in Park City and online. After cutting four days off the 2021 schedule due to the pandemic and limiting the number of films that screened, the fest is returning to its full 11-day run.

“We are in the process of designing a safe and accessible Festival where our audiences and artists can come together to celebrate and discover new work, and each other,” read this morning’s announcement, which also promised additional details this summer.

This year’s Sundance saw record-breaking acquisition deals for both nonfiction and narrative titles, with Searchlight and Hulu taking the Questlove-directed doc Summer of Soul in a deal north of $12 million and Apple scooping up CODA for a $25 million price tag. (Both films won the grand jury prizes in their respective categories.) The 2021 virtual festival, which organizers estimate had over 500,000 views for the film program, was the first for festival director Tabitha Jackson, who took over for John Cooper after his 11 years in the post.

The 2022 fest will be the first without longtime Sundance Institute CEO Keri Putnam, who announced she would step down from the post in March. In an exit interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Putnam called the digital fest “one of the most challenging things I have ever worked on and one of the proudest moments I have ever been part of, too.”