Sundance: ‘Nanny’ and ‘The Exiles’ Take Top Prizes at 2022 Fest

Nanny has won the U.S. Grand Jury Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. Other films taking the virtual fest’s top prizes include The Exiles, Navalny, Cha Cha Real Smooth, Utama, and All That Breathes.

From director-screenwriter Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny stars Anna Diop as Aisha, a Senegalese woman working as a nanny for an Upper East Side family in New York City, trying to earn enough money to bring her son to the United States.

“This film cannot be contained by any one genre — it’s visually stunning, masterfully acted, impeccably designed from sound to visual effects, and the overall vision, expertly guided by Nikyatu Jusu comes together offering its audience an electrifying experience,” offered Chelsea Bernard in her juror’s statement. Bernard acted as a juror on the U.S. Competition films along with Marielle Heller and Payman Maadi.

The top doc prize went to Ben Klein and Violet Columbus’ The Exiles, which tracks down three exiled dissidents from the Tiananmen Square massacre, in order to find closure on an abandoned film Christine Choy began shooting with Renee Tajima-Peña in 1989.

The World Cinema Grand Jury Prizes were awarded to Utama for dramatic and All the Breathes for documentary.

The top Audience Award for a U.S. Dramatic title went to Cha Cha Real Smooth, which sold to Apple out of the fest, while the U.S. Documentary prize went to Navalny, the HBO Max and CNN Films title about Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

“The 2022 Sundance Film Festival once again met our audience wherever they happened to be,” said festival director Tabitha Jackson in a statement. “Whether you watched from home or one of our seven satellite screens, this year’s Festival expressed a powerful convergence; we were present, together, as a community connected through the work. And it is work that has already changed those who experienced it.”

See the full list of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival winners below.

GRAND JURY PRIZES

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Nikyatu Jusu for Nanny

U.S. Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Ben Klein and Violet Columbus for The Exiles

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Dramatic: Alejandro Loayza Grisi for Utama

World Cinema Grand Jury Prize: Documentary: Shaunak Sen for All That Breathes

AUDIENCE AWARDS

Audience Award: U.S. Documentary: Navalny

Audience Award: U.S. Dramatic: Cha Cha Real Smooth

Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Girl Picture

Audience Award: World Cinema Documentary: The Territory

Audience Award: NEXT: Framing Agnes

DIRECTING, SCREENWRITING & EDITING

Directing Award: U.S. Documentary: Reid Davenport for I Didn’t See You There

Directing Award: U.S. Dramatic: Jamie Dack for Palm Trees and Power Lines

World Cinema Documentary: Simon Lereng Wilmont for A House Made Of Splinters

Directing Award: World Cinema Dramatic: Maryna Er Gorbach for KLONDIKE

Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award: U.S. Dramatic: K.D. Dávila for Emergency

Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award: U.S. Documentary: Erin Casper and Jocelyne Chaput for Fire Of Love



SPECIAL JURY AWARDS

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Uncompromising Artistic Vision: Bradley Rust Gray for blood

U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast: John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva, Connie Britton, Olivia Washington, London Covington, and Michael K Williams for 892

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Impact for Change: Aftershock

U.S. Documentary Special Jury Award: Creative Vision: Descendant

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Documentary Craft The Territory

World Cinema Documentary Special Jury Award: Excellence In Verité Filmmaking: Midwives

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Innovative Spirit: Leonor Will Never Die

World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award: Acting: Teresa Sánchez for Dos Estaciones

SHORT FILM AWARDS

Short Film Grand Jury Prize: The Headhunter’s Daughter

Short Film Jury Award: U.S. Fiction: IF I GO WILL THEY MISS ME

Short Film Jury Award: International Fiction:Dania Bdeir for Warsha

Short Film Jury Award: Nonfiction: Samir Karahoda for Displaced

Short Film Jury Award: Animation: Joe Hsieh for Night Bus

Short Film Special Jury Award: Ensemble Cast: Zélia Duncan, Bruna Linzmeyer, Camila Rocha, Clarissa Ribeiro, and Lorre Motta for A wild patience has taken me here

Short Film Special Jury Award: Screenwriting: Sara Driver for Stranger Than Rotterdam with Sara Driver